Financing
Crowdfunding Brings Investing To Masses
Remote IT
Rugged Systems Keep Communications Lines Open
U.S. Rig Count
Data made available by Baker Hughes.
DatePrevious Year
Total Rigs		Current Year
Total Rigs
(Wk./Wk.)		Oil
(Wk./Wk.)		Gas
(Wk./Wk.)		Misc.
(Wk./Wk.)		Ratio (%)
Oil/Gas/Misc.
01/06/2017664+7 665+4 (529)+3 (135)0 (1)80 / 20 / 0
12/30/2016698+5 658+2 (525)+3 (132)0 (1)80 / 20 / 0
12/23/2016700+16 653+13 (523)+3 (129)0 (1)80 / 20 / 0
12/16/2016709+13 637+12 (510)+1 (126)0 (1)80 / 20 / 0
12/09/2016709+27 624+21 (498)+6 (125)0 (1)80 / 20 / 0
12/02/2016737+4 597+3 (477)+1 (119)+1 (2)80 / 20 / 0
Source: NYMEX

