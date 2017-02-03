Outlook Q&A: 2017 Trending Toward Upturn

January 2017 Cover Story

By any measure, the downturn that began in late 2014 will be remembered as one of the most severe in the industry’s history. But if America’s independent operators have proven one thing over the years, it is that the adage about “what doesn’t kill you” is spot on. For all the pain of the past two years, U.S. oil and gas companies are seeking to come out the other side stronger, more resilient, and more capable than ever.

Read More