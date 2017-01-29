January 2017 Exclusive Story
Economic Growth In Store For 2017
|Date
|Previous Year
Total Rigs
|Current Year
Total Rigs
(Wk./Wk.)
|Oil
(Wk./Wk.)
|Gas
(Wk./Wk.)
|Misc.
(Wk./Wk.)
|Ratio (%)
Oil/Gas/Misc.
|01/27/2017
|619
|+18 712
|+15 (566)
|+3 (145)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|01/20/2017
|637
|+35 694
|+29 (551)
|+6 (142)
|0 (1)
|79 / 21 / 0
|01/13/2017
|650
|-6 659
|-7 (522)
|+1 (136)
|0 (1)
|79 / 21 / 0
|01/06/2017
|664
|+7 665
|+4 (529)
|+3 (135)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/30/2016
|698
|+5 658
|+2 (525)
|+3 (132)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/23/2016
|700
|+16 653
|+13 (523)
|+3 (129)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
By any measure, the downturn that began in late 2014 will be remembered as one of the most severe in the industry’s history. But if America’s independent operators have proven one thing over the years, it is that the adage about “what doesn’t kill you” is spot on. For all the pain of the past two years, U.S. oil and gas companies are seeking to come out the other side stronger, more resilient, and more capable than ever.
The ability to create value is what distinguishes the most successful participants in any market. In the oil and gas industry specifically, value creation is an incremental process that typically takes years to materialize and requires significant capital investment at multiple points, from leasing acreage and acquiring seismic data to drilling wells and installing production infrastructure.
