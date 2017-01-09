December 2016 Exclusive Story
Crowdfunding Brings Investing To Masses
|Date
|Previous Year
Total Rigs
|Current Year
Total Rigs
(Wk./Wk.)
|Oil
(Wk./Wk.)
|Gas
(Wk./Wk.)
|Misc.
(Wk./Wk.)
|Ratio (%)
Oil/Gas/Misc.
|01/06/2017
|664
|+7 665
|+4 (529)
|+3 (135)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/30/2016
|698
|+5 658
|+2 (525)
|+3 (132)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/23/2016
|700
|+16 653
|+13 (523)
|+3 (129)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/16/2016
|709
|+13 637
|+12 (510)
|+1 (126)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/09/2016
|709
|+27 624
|+21 (498)
|+6 (125)
|0 (1)
|80 / 20 / 0
|12/02/2016
|737
|+4 597
|+3 (477)
|+1 (119)
|+1 (2)
|80 / 20 / 0
With the forecast calling for a return to more normal winter weather, natural gas demand is expected to be stronger this heating season. In fact, combined demand from all major consuming sectors–residential, commercial, industrial, electricity generation and exports–is projected to be a record 92.3 billion cubic feet a day during the winter of 2016-17.
How can operators make sure their risk mitigation strategies and insurance policies can accommodate the drilling and development projects scheduled for 2017? To answer that question, AOGR turned to Eric Boquist, president of Travelers Oil & Gas.
Fuel Stocks Ready For Winter Demand
December 2016
Emerging Technology - Method Detects Proppant in Far Field
View upcoming events...
Source: NYMEX
*Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimers.